EA College Football Game Memories: Just a Bulldog Minute
Staff writer Taylor Hodges continues the Just a Bulldog Minute series with a look towards the upcoming video game
STARKVILLE, Miss. - College football fans and video games across the country are eagerly anticipating the return of EA College Football 25 on July 16. However, there is a small portion of the fanbase that isn't as excited as expected.
Staff writer Taylor Hodges is one of those fans. Taylor played every version of the previous EA college football games until the game was discontinued in 2014. He has fond memories of recreating his high school football team in the game, building powerhouse programs that would make Alabama fans jealous, and winning a Heisman trophy as a defensive back.
However, his excitement for the latest game isn't very high. Find out why in today's Just a Bulldog Minute.
