Cowbell Corner

Early Gameday Weather Report: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Once again, the weather forecast calls for near-perfect conditions for the Bulldogs' Saturday game in Starkville

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (1) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) and defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (1) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) and defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State isn’t getting much luck on the field, but the Bulldogs have been lucky to not have any major weather impact their games.

Yes, there was rain in the season-opening game and it was hot in Arizona the following week, but since then the Bulldogs have played under near-perfect weather conditions. That trend doesn’t appear to be ending this week when Mississippi State hosts Arkansas.

Saturday morning in Starkville, according to AccuWeather’s forecast, will be sunny and pleasant day with temperatures hovering around 77 degrees (82 degrees RealFeel). There’s just an 11 percent chance of precipitation, but humidity will be at 65 percent. There won’t be much wind impacting the game, either, with wind gusts forecasted to reach only eight miles per hour.

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 11:45 a.m., but the weather won’t have changed much by the end of the game in the early afternoon hours.

Mississippi State didn’t have the help of Mother Nature against Texas or Georgia and ended up playing both games much closer than anyone thought before kickoff.

So, maybe the Bulldogs don’t some inclement weather to help pull off an upset.

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Week 8 SEC Football Rewind: Mississippi State a Cover Machine

Why it Sucks that Mississippi State Football Sucks Right Now

How to Watch: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football