Early Gameday Weather Report: Arkansas at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State isn’t getting much luck on the field, but the Bulldogs have been lucky to not have any major weather impact their games.
Yes, there was rain in the season-opening game and it was hot in Arizona the following week, but since then the Bulldogs have played under near-perfect weather conditions. That trend doesn’t appear to be ending this week when Mississippi State hosts Arkansas.
Saturday morning in Starkville, according to AccuWeather’s forecast, will be sunny and pleasant day with temperatures hovering around 77 degrees (82 degrees RealFeel). There’s just an 11 percent chance of precipitation, but humidity will be at 65 percent. There won’t be much wind impacting the game, either, with wind gusts forecasted to reach only eight miles per hour.
Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 11:45 a.m., but the weather won’t have changed much by the end of the game in the early afternoon hours.
Mississippi State didn’t have the help of Mother Nature against Texas or Georgia and ended up playing both games much closer than anyone thought before kickoff.
So, maybe the Bulldogs don’t some inclement weather to help pull off an upset.