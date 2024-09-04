ESPN Week 2 SEC Football Rankings: How Mississippi State Stacks Up
After the first full weekend of games, Mississippi State is already gradually climbing up ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings in the SEC Conference. The FPI tracks every school's relative strengths and weaknesses and projects how it is expected to finish the season.
The Bulldogs were ranked 15th in the 16-team SEC during the preseason:
16. Vanderbilt (1-0)
15. South Carolina (1-0)
14. Florida (0-1)
13. MISSISSIPPI STATE (1-0)
The Bulldogs kicked off the Jeff Lebby era in Starkville by pounding Eastern Kentucky, 56-7. There's a long way to go, but Friday night was an important building block for the future. Plus, the blowout combined with the Week 1 struggles of Florida and South Carolina bumped MSU above the Gators and the Gamecocks.
It's also worth noting that the Bulldogs rank 37th nationally in overall FPI, 29th in offensive efficiency, and second in special teams efficiency. Again, baby steps, but still something positive the team can carry into this week's step up in weight class at Arizona State.
12. Arkansas (1-0)
11. Kentucky (1-0)
10. Texas A&M (0-1)
9. LSU (0-1)
8. Auburn (1-0)
7. Missouri (1-0)
6. Oklahoma (1-0)
5. Ole Miss (1-0)
4. Tennessee (1-0)
3. Texas (1-0)
2. Alabama (1-0)
1. Georgia (1-0)
