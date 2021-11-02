Drama at Florida: Former Mississippi State Head Coach Dan Mullen is in Hot Water

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is on the hot seat after the season he has had with the Florida Gators so far.

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen went to Florida in pursuit of a more highly acclaimed football program, but he's becoming a part of a quick downfall this year.

Every season, the Gators get a lot of praise and media attention before they play a down on the football field. Just this year, they were ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25 and a contender to win the SEC East. Now, a team that was once a powerhouse is 4-4 on the season, with losses to Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Georgia. Three of those losses have come in the last four games. Mullen and the Gators can't seem to stop the downward spiral that the program is on.

Is there skid really that surprising?

Looking back to the strange 2020 season, Florida ended the year on a three-game losing streak after looking promising for so long. Quarterback Emory Jones has not been overly impressive either: he has a 67.9 percent completion percentage with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Recruiting and getting back to a high level of play is important for Florida, but the former is not a topic Mullen is interested in publicly addressing right now.

When asked about recruitment in a press conference held Monday, Mullen flat-out said that he is not even thinking about the idea of recruiting new players right now.

"We'll do recruiting after the season," Mullen said. "When it gets to recruiting time we can talk about recruiting."

After that bold statement, Mullen refused to follow up on any other questions pertaining to the future of the Florida football program and cut the press conference short early. Most media availability for the rest of the week has been canceled with no true explanation.

The irony of it all is Mullen's old team is doing better than his new team. He left Mississippi State thinking that he would take the Gators to the College Football Playoff, but the Bulldogs currently have a better record under head coach Mike Leach. It's a slap in the face to Mullen and his ego but delightful to State fans everywhere. After the betrayal that many fans felt upon Mullen's sudden departure from Starkville, it seems like he is getting what he deserves in their minds.

Will Dan Mullen return to Florida next season? He received a three-year contract extension over the summer that will give him approximately $7.6 million per year through 2027. This extension will not begin until the 2022 season. The odds of him being fired or choosing to leave are possible, but not probable at the moment. However, Mullen will have to get his act together fast if he wants to earn back the respect of his players, fans and colleagues.

It was an interesting, drama-filled Halloween weekend for Florida. To Gators fans, there's nothing scarier than what Dan Mullen has done to their beloved football program this season after success in past years.