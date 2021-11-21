Dan Mullen Reportedly Out as Head Coach At Florida

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Later, Alligator: Dan Mullen Reportedly Out as Florida HC

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen has been fired from his position, according to sources.
    Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is out as the head coach at Florida, according to a report from Chris Low of ESPN.

    Mullen has been in hot water for a while, but the Gators' 24-23 overtime loss to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday was the final straw. Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) was ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP Top 25 until they fell apart in conference play. After a close loss to Alabama on Sept. 18, the Gators went on to lose to Kentucky, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri. Their only two SEC wins during that span were against Tennessee and Vanderbilt-- which is nothing to be proud of. The team finds themselves on the brink of bowl ineligibility with one game left to play against Florida State. They have made it to a New Year's Six bowl game for the past three seasons. 

    Mullen had a great nine years at Mississippi State. His 2014 team, led by current NFL quarterback Dak Prescott, reached No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and made it to a New Year's Six Bowl. He stayed with the Bulldogs until suddenly departing at the end of the 2017 season, leaving many MSU fans feeling angry and betrayed. He joined former Mississippi State athletic director Scott Stricklin in Gainesville and began working with a team that he believed was better. However, all he did was cause the eventual downfall of the program.

    Two other coaches were fired from Florida's football staff two weeks ago. After the team's 40-17 loss against South Carolina on Nov. 7, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy were removed from their positions. The removal of two long-time assistant coaches hasn't seemed to make much of a difference on the field. Now, the Gators will have to find a head coach to go along with a couple of missing assistants. 

    It is unclear at this team who the Gators are eyeing to fill Mullen's empty position. The university will have to pay around $12 million for his buyout, but it's a financial hit they are more than willing to take for the sake of their dying program. 

