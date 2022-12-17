The college football world has continued to come together after the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, paying tribute to an icon and offensive mastermind who was truly one of one.

The Florida Gators were among the latest to pay tribute to Leach, taking to Twitter on Saturday with an image of the helmet decals they were wearing into the Las Vegas Bowl contest against Oregon State.

"Today we're honoring Mike Leach," the team tweeted ahead of the game. "Our hearts are with his family, friends and the @HailStateFB community."

Florida is far from the first to do this, and it's a trend that will and rightfully should be expected to play out as bowl season continues with the College Football Playoff matchups on the horizon.

Miami (Ohio) did something similar in the Bahamas Bowl. It has also been reported that all MAC teams plan to honor Leach by wearing a helmet sticker as they compete in bowl games.

Leach's former team, Washington State, is doing the same.