Florida to be Without Leading Wide Receiver vs. Mississippi State
When Florida takes the field against Mississippi State on Saturday it will do so without its leading receiver so far this season.
Eugene Wilson III will not play for the Gators, after being ruled out by head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday night.
Wilson leads Florida with 13 receptions for 191 yards on the young season, but was ultimately unable to go in Florida's blowout loss against Texas A&M last week, either.
Wilson was ruled out in the initial SEC availability report for the week.
Florida has struggled moving the ball through the air, totaling just 371 passing yards in its two losses to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M this season.
Mississippi State Lands Former Five-Star Safety Transfer for 2025
Mississippi State's Reality: Half of College Football Playoff Field Could Be SEC Teams