Former Bulldog One of Biggest Surprise NFL Roster Cuts, The Morning Bell: August 28, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram celebrates after a turnover against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram celebrates after a turnover against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

STARKVILLE, Miss. – All 32 NFL teams have finalized their 53-man rosters and a few former Mississippi State players received some disappointing news.

One of the biggest surprise cuts is safety Johnathan Abram who was released by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Abram, who played for Mississippi State from 2017-2018, had been competing against Jordan Howden and Will Harris for a starting job after joining the Saints last season. He had 26 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one pass defended in nine games in 2023. In his seven year career, Abram has 293 tackles and four interceptions.

Three other former Bulldogs were also cut from their team, including:

  • Marcus Banks, S (Tampa Bay)
  • Jordan Thomas, TE (Atlanta)
  • Darryl Williams, C (Jacksonville)
  • Geor’Quarius Spivey, TE (Kansas City)

Additionally, the Seattle Seahawks will keep nose tackle Cameron Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform.

Did You Notice?

  • Mississippi State boasts the No. 1 men's doubles duo in the nation with Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez earning the top spot in the ITA preseason doubles ranking. The duo finished last season with a 24-11 overall record (8-2 in SEC matches) which is the sixth-most wins by a Bulldog tandem in a single season. Individually, Jovanovic is ranked No. 12 in men's singles and Sanchez Martinez ranked No. 108.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

"The ninja formation is still lurking around back there, and I would expect to see it sometime in the future. I can't tell you exactly when because that is strictly classified.”

