Former Dallas Cowboys QB Has Message For Dak Prescott Critics

Ben DiNucci had some thoughts on those who have been critical of former Missisisppi State quarterback Dak Prescott.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has translated well to the NFL and there is no question that his absence is often noticed when the Cowboys have to take the field without him.

That particularly showed when Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated ankle in 2020, causing him to miss 11 games. The Cowboys went 6-10 that season, an overall record that certainly would have been better if Prescott had been at the helm all the way through.

It is true that backup signal-caller Cooper Rush had some success, posting a 4-1 overall record when Prescott was sidelined with an injury. Since Prescott has returned to the field this season, there have been some mixed opinions -- warranted or not. 

Former Cowboys quarterback turned free agent Ben DiNucci, who spent some time with Prescott while he was on the team, had some thoughts on the criticism Prescott has received.

"It amazes me the disrespect Dak gets on here," DiNucci said on Twitter. "(He) completes 80 percent of his passes with no turnovers and people act like he’s supposed to go 47/51 for 537 yards and 6 TDs his first game back after breaking his thumb." 

The 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions was Prescott's first game back since the Sept. 11 games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished the outing with a 76% completion rate, throwing for 207 yards and one touchdown. 

That's not a shabby stat line by any means, but as with any player and any team, there will always be doubters regardless of how logical their argument actually is.

Prescott and the Cowboys will look to stay on the right track as they face the Chicago Bears at noon CT on Sunday in AT&T Stadium.

