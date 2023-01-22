Skip to main content

Emmanuel Forbes Ranked Among Best Cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft Class

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes continues to climb draft boards after an impressive junior year.

As draft projections and predictions roll out from media outlets across the country, Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is still not getting the respect that he deserves after a historic 2022-2023 season.

Forbes recorded six interceptions in 2022, three of which he returned for a touchdown -- leading FBS in that statistical category. He closed out his collegiate career with 14 interceptions (six of which Forbes returned for a touchdown), 22 pass deflections and 149 total tackles. 

The talented corner was the highest-graded defensive back in the country in 2022 but was snubbed for a chance at the Jim Thorpe award -- given to the best cornerback in college football at the end of the year. In fact, Forbes was not even voted as a finalist which raised many questions regarding the voting process for the prestigious award.

According to Pro Football Focus, here is where Forbes ranks among cornerbacks entering the 2023 NFL Draft:

Forbes has a chance to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL in 2023. His landing spot is unclear, but whichever team pulls the trigger on Forbes will come away with a huge steal in this year's draft.

