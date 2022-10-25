Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State Head Coach Dan Mullen Set To Make Broadcast Debut

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9's matchup between Virginia Tech takes on No 24-ranked NC State.

Mullen will serve as the color analyst for the game. Both teams are looking to get back to the win column as the Wolf Pack most recently fell 24-9 to the Syracuse Orange and Virginia Tech lost 20-14 to the Miami Hurricanes in its most recent game.

Mullen served as the Mississippi State head coach from 2009 to 2017. He led the Bulldogs to a total of five bowl game wins and three finishes to the season in the top-25.

He was the head coach of the Florida Gators at his final destination in Gainesville from 2018 to 2021. He was fired on Nov. 21 of that final season as the Gators held an overall record of 5-6.

Mullen currently works as an analyst for the American Broadcasting Company and ESPN.

