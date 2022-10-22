Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State Coach Explains How Tennessee Was Able to Defeat Alabama

One former Mississippi State head coach recently broke down how the Volunteers were able to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49.

There's very much the sense that we could be in the midst of a real college football shakeup -- particularly where the Southeastern Conference is concerned -- with Alabama out of the top-five in the rankings for the first time in several years after falling 52-49 to Tennessee last week.

It was a close game, but Alabama looked shaky in several aspects compared to how dominant it has been in past years as the Tennessee offense ultimately overran the Crimson Tide defense.

Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen explained during his appearance earlier this week on "McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning" how he thought Tennessee's offense was able to get the job done.

"They're very much a formationally based defense," Mullen said. "Their 'star' as they call him, is going to make the call to set the defensive formation... Tennessee used some different motions, and really spread the field out. And what they were able to do was... limit Alabama defensively."

Mullen went into depth about how Tennessee controlled its matchups and won out:

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker did indeed get things rolling in that game, completing 21-of-30 passes for 385 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt also had a standout performance, reeling in 6 catches for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Mullen coached at Mississippi State from 2009 to 2017 before the two went their separate ways, serving as the Florida Gators head coach from 2018 through 2021.

He now works as an analyst for the American Broadcasting Company and ESPN.

