Former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has seen plenty of success since moving to the wide receiver position at the University of Virginia.

Thompson was recently named the seventh-best receiver in the nation by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus. The fifth-year player out of New Orleans has put up impressive numbers since taking over as one of the top wideouts for the Cavaliers in 2020. That year, Thompson recorded seven receptions for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

During the 2021 season, Thompson made a huge jump as a physical offensive weapon for the Cavaliers. He totaled 990 receiving yards on 78 catches with two touchdowns and an average of 12.7 yards per reception. The veteran also contributed on the ground, rushing for 247 yards on 39 attempts with four touchdowns.

Thompson spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a quarterback at Mississippi State, where he saw some playing time behind starter Nick Fitzgerald. In 2017, he went 32-of-66 passing for 388 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Thompson saw less playing time in 2018 but totaled 458 passing yards with six touchdowns and just one interception. During those two seasons, he also recorded 10 rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

After a 2019 season in which he reeled in just one reception for eight yards, Thompson chose to enter the transfer portal. It took him less than one month to find a new home at another Power 5 school. Although he was initially expected to compete to be the Cavaliers' starting quarterback, Thompson ultimately found a position that has helped him rise to new heights with the potential to move on to the NFL.

Here is PFF's complete list of the top 10 wide receivers in college football:

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

2. Jordan Addison, USC

3. Kayshon Boutte, LSU

4. Xavier Worthy, Texas

5. Josh Downs, North Carolina

6. Mario Williams, USC

7. Keytaon Thompson, Virginia

8. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

9. Quentin Johnston, TCU

10. Jacob Cowing, Arizona