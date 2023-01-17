Watch: Dak Prescott Leads Cowboys to Incredible 31-14 Victory Over Buccaneers

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott put on a show as he propelled the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday that could not have gone any better.

Prescott recorded what many are calling the best performance of his football career as he completed 25-of-33 passes for 305 yards with four touchdowns on an interception-free outing. He also accounted for 24 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Over the years, Prescott has caught some heat for not being able to hold his own in the postseason, but it is certainly safe to say he has quieted the doubters at this point -- and he did it by outperforming Tom Brady.

Here's a look at how the former Bulldogs standout accomplished just that as it happened: