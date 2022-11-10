Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State DB Claimed Off Waivers By Green Bay Packers

One former Mississippi State defensive back is headed to Green Bay.

Former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram was claimed on waivers by the Green Bay Packers earlier this week, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Over 36 career games and 34 starts, Abram has tallied three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He has also registered a total of 255 combined tackles, with 9.5 stuffs and a fumble recovery.

The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and now may potentially have a chance to get back on track with a change of scenery after he lost the starting job at strong safety to Duron Harmon during Week 8.

Abram was in the final year of his rookie contract after the Raiders declined to pick up the fifth-year option, so he's set to enter free agency this offseason. 

He spent two seasons at MSU after spending his first year of his college football career at Georgia, recording 195 combined tackles (107 solo), 10 passes defended, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery over 33 games.

