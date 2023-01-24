Former Mississippi State Wide Receiver Rara Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested in the early morning hours this past Monday, according to records from Athens-Clarke County Jail in Athens, GA.

Thomas was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail at 4:04 a.m. and received a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was released later that day on a $1,850 bond.

Reports about incident indicate that Thomas caused bodily harm to a female acquaintance, including bruises to her right bicep and bruises and abrasions to her shins. As for the false imprisonment charge, Thomas reportedly stood in front of her dorm room door, preventing her from leaving.

Thomas recently transferred to Georgia following two years with Mississippi State's football program. During his time in Starkville, he led the Bulldogs' receiving room with 626 receiving yards for 44 catches and seven touchdowns.

Georgia's athletic association released a statement on the matter following Thomas' arrest, via the Athens Banner-Herald.

"We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes," they said. "While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Thomas is considered a key addition to Georgia's offense as the team will be seeking a third-straight national title in the fall of 2023.