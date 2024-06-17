Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. —Kevonte Henry is the newest member of the 2025 class. Henry previously was at Oklahoma with MSU head coach Jeff Lebby before entering the transfer portal on December 7th, 2022.
During his time in Norman, he never appeared in a game and transferred to Cerritos College, a junior college in California. Last season, the Lawndale, Cali. native made 43 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
The 6-4 225 defensive lineman does not have a recruiting for his JUCO days but was a consensus 4-star coming out of Leuzinger High School. This is a solid pickup for the Bulldog coaching staff as they continue to put an emphasis on junior college recruiting.
However, Henry is not a typical JUCO prospect. Coming out of high school, he held impressive offers from Michigan, Florida, Oregon, and USC. The talent is there for Henry, and Lebby has seen the defensive lineman firsthand.
The Bulldogs hosted a big group of official visitors for the first time, and the coaching staff took full advantage as they doubled their 2025 class in just one weekend.