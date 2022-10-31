Skip to main content

From State to Sundays: Dak Prescott Shows Steady Improvement in Second Game Back

The former Bulldogs signal-caller is looking to get back to his prime as he returns from injury.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a solid showing in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, has been sidelined for the last month due to a thumb injury that required surgery. He was finally cleared to return to in-game action nearly two weeks ago. The signal-caller came back just in time for his team's matchup against Detroit on Oct. 23. 

Although his performance was not exceptional, he did well enough to pick up the win for his Cowboys. Prescott went 19-of-25 for 207 yards with one touchdown. 

In his latest matchup, Prescott better demonstrated his ability as a dual-threat quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder went 21-of-27 for 250 yards for two touchdowns and one interception. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also recorded 34 rushing yards and one touchdown on five attempts. 

As the season moves on, Prescott will look to continue showing improvement in hopes of leading Dallas to the postseason and a potential Super Bowl appearance. 

The Cowboys face the Green Bay Packers up next on the schedule on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

USATSI_13549080
Football

Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Kickoff Time, TV Information Officially Announced

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19322277
Football

Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin Fired Ahead of Matchup Against Mississippi State

By Colin James
USATSI_16749370
Football

SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 10

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17953953
Football

AD John Cohen Reportedly Informs Mississippi State Officials of His Resignation

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_16358040
Other

Mississippi State Soccer Notches Historic SEC Tournament Victory over Texas A&M

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19242812
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands As Week 9 Concludes

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17953953
Football

Auburn Reportedly Hiring Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17661975
Football

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay Among Best at Position in NFC

By Elizabeth Keen