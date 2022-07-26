Skip to main content

Green Bay Packers to Sign Former Mississippi State WR Osirus Mitchell

Former Mississippi State and USFL star Osirus Mitchell will sign with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday morning.

Former Mississippi State wide receiver and USFL standout Osirus Mitchell will once again be taking his talents to the NFL. 

Mitchell will sign a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday morning after an impressive stint with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL. The Packers will also be signing tight end Sal Cannella, formerly of the New Orleans Breakers.

After being drafted into an organization that is considered the NFL's minor league, Mitchell helped lead his team to a 9-1 overall record and a victory in the USFL Championship. He finished the year with 23 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

Before beginning his journey as a professional athlete, Mitchell spent five seasons under three different head coaches at Mississippi State. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder was a starter in 30 of his 46 games played in the Maroon and White. Throughout his collegiate career, he totaled 1,413 receiving yards on 107 receptions with 14 touchdowns. Mitchell ultimately finished his time in the SEC ranked sixth in MSU history in receiving touchdowns and ninth in total receptions.

Mitchell signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys after not hearing his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw some playing time in the team's preseason games before spending most of the year on the team's practice squad. Mitchell did not make it onto the Cowboys' final roster, but that allowed him to take a unique route back into the NFL.

Mitchell will be joining a group of four former Bulldogs that now play for the Packers, including running back Kylin Hill, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and linebackers Kobe Jones and Preston Smith. If he continues to impress his coaches as the season approaches, he will be fighting for a chance to make waves on the sport's biggest stage. 

