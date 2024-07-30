How Good Can MSU's Offense Be in Jeff Lebby's First Season? Just a Bulldog Minute
STARKVILLE – There’s more than one reason why Mississippi State hired Jeff Lebby to lead its football program. But his track record of successful offenses had to be high on that list.
As offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Central Florida, he’s guided some of the nation’s best offenses. Here’s how his offenses have ranked nationally the last five seasons with him as offensive coordinator:
2023: Oklahoma
PPG: 41.7, 4th
YPG: 507, 3rd
2022: Oklahoma
PPG: 32.8, 33rd
YPG: 474, 13th
2021: Ole Miss
PPG: 33.7, 24th
YPG: 492.5, 6th
2020: Ole Miss
PPG: 39.2, 14th
YPG: 541.6, 3rd
2019: Central Florida
PPG: 43.4, 5th
YPG: 540.5, 2nd
With that kind of track record, Lebby’s offensive prowess was certainly one of the biggest reasons he was brought in to lead MSU. And it’s clear he has the ability to field a great offense, but Lebby will need the right players to execute his strategies and plays.
Those players may have been found in the transfer portal with former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, UTEP receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, New Mexico State University receiver Trent Hudson, Louisville receiver Kevin Coleman and Utah State running back Davon Booth joining MSU for the 2024 season.
For staff writer Taylor Hodges, Lebby’s history of successful offenses plus the addition of talented transfers leads him to believe Bulldog fans will have to plenty to be excited during the upcoming season.