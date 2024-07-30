Cowbell Corner

How Good Can MSU's Offense Be in Jeff Lebby's First Season? Just a Bulldog Minute

Staff writer Taylor Hodges thinks Bulldog fans will have plenty to be excited about with their team's offense this season

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the game against the LSU Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the game against the LSU Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
STARKVILLE – There’s more than one reason why Mississippi State hired Jeff Lebby to lead its football program. But his track record of successful offenses had to be high on that list.

As offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Central Florida, he’s guided some of the nation’s best offenses. Here’s how his offenses have ranked nationally the last five seasons with him as offensive coordinator:

2023: Oklahoma

PPG: 41.7, 4th  
YPG: 507, 3rd

2022: Oklahoma

PPG: 32.8, 33rd
YPG: 474, 13th

2021: Ole Miss

PPG: 33.7, 24th
YPG: 492.5, 6th

2020: Ole Miss

PPG: 39.2, 14th
YPG: 541.6, 3rd

2019: Central Florida

PPG: 43.4, 5th
YPG: 540.5, 2nd

With that kind of track record, Lebby’s offensive prowess was certainly one of the biggest reasons he was brought in to lead MSU. And it’s clear he has the ability to field a great offense, but Lebby will need the right players to execute his strategies and plays.

Those players may have been found in the transfer portal with former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen, UTEP receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, New Mexico State University receiver Trent Hudson, Louisville receiver Kevin Coleman and Utah State running back Davon Booth joining MSU for the 2024 season.

For staff writer Taylor Hodges, Lebby’s history of successful offenses plus the addition of talented transfers leads him to believe Bulldog fans will have to plenty to be excited during the upcoming season.

Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

