How to Watch: Arkansas at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has its best chance to get an SEC win this week when the Bulldogs host Arkansas.
The Razorbacks are the only unranked SEC team left on Mississippi State’s schedule and Arkansas is only a 7.5-point favorite, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Remaining SEC games against No. 7 Tennessee, No. 21 Missouri and No. 18 Ole Miss will all have the Bulldogs as larger underdogs.
Arkansas has overcome the odds in a big way once this season, defeating then-No. 4 and undefeated Tennessee at home a couple weeks ago. Maybe there are some upset secrets the Bulldogs can learn from playing Arkansas?
Here’s everything you need to watch or listen to Saturday’s game in Starkville that’ll probably have more than 10 points scored in it like last year’s game:
How to Watch: Arkansas at Mississippi State
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (1-6, 0-4 SEC)
When: 11:45 a.m., Saturday, October 26
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Arkansas leads the all-time series 14-18-1.
Last meeting: Oct. 21, 2023 (Mississippi State won 7-3.)
Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State lost 34-24 to No. 14 Texas &M.
Last time out, ARK: Arkansas lost 34-10 to No. 8 LSU.