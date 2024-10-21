Cowbell Corner

How to Watch: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Game time, broadcast channel, radio broadcast and more information about the Bulldogs’ Week 9 opponent

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright (14) throws a pass against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (7) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright (14) throws a pass against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (7) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has its best chance to get an SEC win this week when the Bulldogs host Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are the only unranked SEC team left on Mississippi State’s schedule and Arkansas is only a 7.5-point favorite, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Remaining SEC games against No. 7 Tennessee, No. 21 Missouri and No. 18 Ole Miss will all have the Bulldogs as larger underdogs.

Arkansas has overcome the odds in a big way once this season, defeating then-No. 4 and undefeated Tennessee at home a couple weeks ago. Maybe there are some upset secrets the Bulldogs can learn from playing Arkansas?

Here’s everything you need to watch or listen to Saturday’s game in Starkville that’ll probably have more than 10 points scored in it like last year’s game:

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (1-6, 0-4 SEC)

When: 11:45 a.m., Saturday, October 26

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)

Series: Arkansas  leads the all-time series 14-18-1.

Last meeting: Oct. 21, 2023 (Mississippi State won 7-3.)

Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State lost 34-24 to No. 14 Texas &M.

Last time out, ARK: Arkansas lost 34-10 to No. 8 LSU.

