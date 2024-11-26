How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 15 Ole Miss
This year’s Egg Bowl lost some of its shine with Mississippi State having just two wins this season and Ole Miss playoff’ chances dropping below five percent after losing to Florida.
But it’s still the Egg Bowl and there is plenty for both sides to get hyped about.
Friday will be the last time Bulldog fans will get to see their team until next fall and will want to leave the field with a good impression. They also have the chance to make sure Ole Miss doesn’t make the College Football Playoff.
The Rebels’ chances at making the playoff aren’t good. As this college football season has reminded us, nothing is impossible and they could still find a way into the 12-team field.
But not if Mississippi State wins. Granted, it’s a long shot. Ole Miss is a 26-point favorite to win and ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Bulldogs only a five percent chance at winning, which is the chance Ole Miss has at making the College Football Playoff.
Here’s how to watch and listen the 2024 edition of the Egg Bowl this Friday:
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
When: 2:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network
Series: Ole Miss leads all-time series 46-67-6
Last meeting: Nov. 23, 2023 (Ole Miss won 17-7)
Last time out, MSU: lost to Missouri, 39-20
Last time out, OM: lost to Florida, 24-17