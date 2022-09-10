Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Arizona (09/10/2022)

Everything you need to know about tuning in as Mississippi State takes on Arizona.

Mississippi State football (1-0) heads into Week 2 action after opening the season with a 49-23 victory over the Memphis Tigers. The offense looked in-sync and the defense was stout as junior quarterback Will Rogers put on a career performance, completing 38-of-49 passes for 450 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Up next, the Bulldogs face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0), who defeated San Diego State 38-20 in their season opener. On offense for the team, wide receiver Jacob Cowing will be a player to watch after he tallied eight receptions for 152 yards (average of 19 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Arizona Stadium (Tuscon, Arizona)

Weather: 80 degrees, Clear Skies

When: 10 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 10

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

