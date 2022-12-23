Illinois RB Opts Out Ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl Matchup Against Mississippi State

Mississippi State is set to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl next month in Tampa, Florida, but won't be facing Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown.

Brown took to Twitter on Friday, announcing his decision to opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

First, I want to thank God for blessing me and putting me in this position," he wrote. "Through the highs and lows, my time at Illinois has been the best experience of my life. I earned a degree, advanced as an athlete, and formed lifelong connections."

Brown finished out the 2022 regular season with 1,643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 328 carries. He also tallied 240 receiving yards and three scores on 27 receptions out of the backfield.