Joe Crocker Becomes Latest 2023 Commit

Joe Crocker committed to Mississippi State University on Monday evening.

Mississippi State football has stayed hot in the recruiting game as the Bulldogs continue improving on both sides of the ball -- and that continued into this week when the team bolstered the 2023 class.

Joe Crocker, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound three-star offensive tackle from Franklin Road Academy officially announced his commitment to the university Monday evening on Instagram.

Mississippi State beat out the other four other universities Crocker had narrowed his choices down to, including B1G 10 members Michigan State and Wisconsin. 

“I feel like the program is definitely on the rise,” Crocker told 247Sports. “This year should be another step forward and I’m excited to be a part of that. The people and the players were so genuine and I felt comfortable with them. And the need for offensive linemen as well.”

Crocker is the ninth commitment for coach Mike Leach’s program for his 2023 class and the second-highest ranked recruit at No. 476 player in the country. 

He joins Malik Ellis as the Bulldogs’ offensive tackles committed for 2023. Crocker is Tennessee’s No. 16 senior prospect and the No. 39 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports composite

