Mississippi State football picks up commitment from offensive lineman Nick Jones

Joel Coleman

The Bulldogs continue building their offensive front of the future.

Mississippi State picked up a commitment from offensive lineman Nick Jones on Saturday. The big man played at East Mississippi Community College last season and is a native of Byhalia.

Jones was previously committed to Southern Miss. He took to Twitter on Saturday though and announced he was making a change of plans.

"I don't think I made a bad decision, but I made a great decision (too) early," Jones posted. "I've been presented an opportunity I cannot pass up. I want to thank the Southern Miss coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. This decision is not an easy decision to make. With careful thought and consideration I will be witching my commitment from Southern Miss to Mississippi State University."

Jones becomes the 17th commitment for Mississippi State's Class of 2021. It's a group that currently sits ranked at 34th in the country and 10th in the Southeastern Conference per 247Sports.

Jones is the third offensive lineman to commit in the class. He joins his former teammate at Byhalia and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Makylan Pounders, along with Lake Cormorant's Gabe Cavazos.

