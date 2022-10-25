Mississippi State (5-3) has an open date this week, but will face the Auburn Tigers up next on the schedule as the Bulldogs look to bounce back from a pair of consecutive losses.

The matchup will be an evening kickoff, as was officially announced Monday. The Bulldogs and the Tigers will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium. The game will broadcast on ESPN2.

This will mark the 94th meeting between MSU and Auburn in the history of the two programs. Last year's matchup between these two teams was among the most memorable of MSU's season as the Bulldogs forged a 43-34 comeback over the No. 16 Tigers, scoring 40 unanswered points.