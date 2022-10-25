Skip to main content

Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Information on kickoff time and TV for Mississippi State's next matchup against Auburn was released this week.

Mississippi State (5-3) has an open date this week, but will face the Auburn Tigers up next on the schedule as the Bulldogs look to bounce back from a pair of consecutive losses.

The matchup will be an evening kickoff, as was officially announced Monday. The Bulldogs and the Tigers will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium. The game will broadcast on ESPN2.

This will mark the 94th meeting between MSU and Auburn in the history of the two programs. Last year's matchup between these two teams was among the most memorable of MSU's season as the Bulldogs forged a 43-34 comeback over the No. 16 Tigers, scoring 40 unanswered points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19050416
Football

Bulldogs CB Emmanuel Forbes Named Semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19024762
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Team Standings After Week 8 Matchups

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19253071
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Loss to Alabama, Dinosaurs Following 30-6 Fall to Crimson Tide

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19284066
Football

Mississippi State Shows Weakness in 30-6 Road Loss to Alabama

By Colin James
USATSI_13549080
Football

Mississippi State, Other SEC Football Programs Honor Sam Westmoreland

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19158620
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Alabama

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19109649
Football

Mike Leach Talks Similarities Between His Offense and Tennessee Offense, Led By Josh Heupel

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19242812
Football

Former Mississippi State Coach Explains How Tennessee Was Able to Top Alabama

By Crissy Froyd