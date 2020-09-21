Mississippi State offensive lineman Scott Lashley out for the year according to report

Mississippi State offensive lineman Scott Lashley will miss the 2020 football season due to injury and an impending surgery according to a report from 247Sports. The graduate transfer from Alabama was reportedly injured in preseason training camp, has missed recent practices and is set for Tuesday surgery on his undisclosed ailment.

It is at least noteworthy that Mississippi State has not confirmed Lashley's injury and head coach Mike Leach, when asked if anyone would not be available for Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at No. 6 LSU, didn't disclose any injuries. Leach is notorious for being tight-lipped on such matters.

"We're good to go," Leach said. "Yeah, 100 percent healthy...Working on another decade of perfect news with regard to health and participation."

Despite Leach's words, it appears he and the Bulldogs are indeed set to play without the services of Lashley. Lashley was expected, at the very least, to provide depth for MSU's offensive front in the season ahead. He was actually included in the team's opening-week depth chart Monday as the backup right tackle for the Bulldogs. Now though, it seems that won't happen.

Lashley has just one year of eligibility remaining. However, as the NCAA has declared this season won't count against that eligibility, Lashley would still be eligible to play for the Bulldogs in 2021.

