Mike Leach seems to be enjoying Coke's sponsorship of Mississippi State

It's the middle of September, but there are still hot and humid days down in Mississippi. That's particularly true on football practice fields. What better way to cool down than with an ice cold Coca-Cola right?

Well new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach certainly seems to appreciate the popular soft drink. Much like has been the case in recent years for fellow head coach Nick Saban over at Alabama, every Leach press conference this fall has featured a strategically-placed bottle of Coke on the podium as part of a sponsorship with Mississippi State. Unlike what seems to be the case with Saban though, the Coke is apparently more than just a prop for Leach.

Every press conference during preseason camp, Leach has come to the podium and addressed the media with the Coke by him and at the end of every press conference, he's taken it with him. That Coke – perhaps paired with some of the Mississippi State-made ice cream the school is famous for – would certainly make for a satisfying treat after a long hard day coaching football should Leach ever decide to go that route.

Watch the video above for all of Leach's antics with his Coke so far this season.

