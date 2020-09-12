A ring for a pirate: Local jeweler presents custom skull ring to Mississippi State's Mike Leach

If Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach gets his way, his Bulldog career will be one in which he's able to earn several pieces of new jewelry for team accomplishments on the football field. This past week though, the MSU leader got an early start on his collection.

Local store, J. Parkerson Jewelers, presented Leach with a custom-made pirate skull ring. Check out the unique ring below (use the arrows on the sides of the Instagram photo album below to scroll through and see all the pics, including a closeup of the ring):

The ring is of course a nod to Leach's fascination with pirates and how he has in the past motivated teams by pointing to a pirate-like way of playing. Since Leach's hiring at Mississippi State back in January, outlets now sell several pirate-themed pieces of Bulldog merchandise. And while such apparel and gear has been popular, it arguably can't get any cooler than a pirate skull ring.

