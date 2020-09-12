SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

A ring for a pirate: Local jeweler presents custom skull ring to Mississippi State's Mike Leach

Joel Coleman

If Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach gets his way, his Bulldog career will be one in which he's able to earn several pieces of new jewelry for team accomplishments on the football field. This past week though, the MSU leader got an early start on his collection.

Local store, J. Parkerson Jewelers, presented Leach with a custom-made pirate skull ring. Check out the unique ring below (use the arrows on the sides of the Instagram photo album below to scroll through and see all the pics, including a closeup of the ring):

The ring is of course a nod to Leach's fascination with pirates and how he has in the past motivated teams by pointing to a pirate-like way of playing. Since Leach's hiring at Mississippi State back in January, outlets now sell several pirate-themed pieces of Bulldog merchandise. And while such apparel and gear has been popular, it arguably can't get any cooler than a pirate skull ring.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

WATCH: Austin Williams discusses how Mississippi State receivers are adapting to the Air Raid and more

OPINION: Skip Bayless criticized Dak Prescott and just about every single word was wrong

Outside SI All-American's Top 25, here are positives & concerns for Mississippi State football's recruiting class

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/12): Lowe bashes Boston, Woodruff dominates Cubs

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

OPINION: Skip Bayless criticized Dak Prescott and just about every single word was wrong

Bayless spoke about Prescott on FS1's Undisputed

Joel Coleman

by

Beau.The.Sea.Lion.

WATCH: Austin Williams discusses how Mississippi State receivers are adapting to the Air Raid and more

Williams met with reporters earlier this week and talked about new head coach Mike Leach's offense

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/11): Renfroe and Moreland have big swings

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Mississippi State's offensive line looks solid in 2020

A look at how the Bulldogs will fare on the offensive front in the season ahead

Joel Coleman

Outside SI All-American's Top 25, here are positives & concerns for Mississippi State football's recruiting class

SIAA has the Bulldogs with six premium-position commits

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football target and SI All-American Candidate M.J. Daniels sets, then pushes back, commitment date

Daniels released his Top 4 schools last month and included Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/10): Mitch Moreland blasts first Padre homer and Adam Frazier extends streak

A look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Mississippi State's receivers may define the season

The MSU receiving corps will be counted on to put up numbers like never before in 2020

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett says Bulldogs aren't where they need to be

On the heels of MSU's first scrimmage, Arnett believes team has plenty of work to do

Joel Coleman