WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addresses which positions are still up for grabs and more

Joel Coleman

The clock is ticking. Mississippi State football is less than nine days away from kicking off the season at LSU on September 26. So exactly where do the Bulldogs stand? Which positions are still up for grabs? Which receivers are standing out? State head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Thursday night and hit on all those questions and much, much more. Watch above for full video of Leach's media session.

