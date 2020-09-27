SI.com
WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset over LSU

Joel Coleman

The Mike Leach era of Mississippi State football is off and running, and oh what a start for the Bulldogs with a 44-34 upset over defending national champion LSU on the road. Watch above for Leach's postgame comments from Baton Rouge.

Football

