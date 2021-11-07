Watch: Arkansas K Cam Little Comforts Nolan McCord After Missed Game Tying Field Goal

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Arkansas K Cam Little Comforts Nolan McCord After Missed Game-Tying Field Goal

    Arkansas kicker Cam Little showed true class when comforting Nolan McCord after he missed the game-tying field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against the Razorbacks.
    With two seconds left in the game, redshirt freshman Nolan McCord was sent on to attempt his first field goal of the night, a 40-yarder for the tie and to send the contest into overtime.

    It missed, and the crowd erupted into cheers as McCord crouched with his hands over his helmet.

    McCord was brought on after starting kicker Brandon Ruiz missed two field goals -- one from just 23 yards away -- earlier in the game. It was his first appearance since playing against Texas A&M on Oct. 2.

    After the miss, Arkansas kicker Cam Little approached McCord. The two players put their arms around each other and walked to the sidelines as Little offered comforting words and advice.

    Little had an outstanding night for the Razorbacks. He made three of four field goals for 46, 48 and 51 yards, respectively. His 51-yarder late in the third quarter was the longest of his career. Little was a huge factor in his team's victory over the Bulldogs.

    The support that Little showed to McCord after that tough moment was a heartwarming way to end a game littered with penalties, small scuffles and plenty of boos. It showed true sportsmanship, something that all fans of football should be proud of. 

