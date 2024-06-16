Mississippi State Adds a Defensive Lineman to its 2025 Class
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It has been a busy weekend for the Mississippi State coaching staff as six 2025 prospects have committed. The Bulldogs came into the weekend with four commits, and now they are up to ten.
Christopher Johnson of Montgomery, Ala., is the newest commit. State offered the three-star prospect by 247 Sports on May 8th, and he has continued to add offers since then.
He holds 16 offers, notably from Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Memphis, and Tulane. The 6-3 255-pound defensive lineman has an impressive first step, explosiveness, and good hand placement.
He will be coached by Mississippi State defensive line coach David Turner, who has acquired a good reputation. The former Georgia Tech coach had a successful stint at State under former head coach Dan Mullen as he signed and developed multiple NFL players.
Turner coached Fletcher Cox, Josh Boyd, Denico Autry, and Chris Jones. He also signed Jeffrey Simmons before heading to Texas A&M.
Johnson is another guy who has yet to be ranked by every recruiting site and will likely add offers as he plays his senior season at Robert E. Lee High School. The new Mississippi State coaching staff continues to impress on the recruiting trail.