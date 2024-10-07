Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State at Georgia: Early Weather Report

Wear forecasts call for ideal temperatures and conditions for the battle of the SEC's Bulldogs

Taylor Hodges

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg reacts with the fans during the game against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg reacts with the fans during the game against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mississippi State football needs all the help it can get Saturday against No. 5 Georgia. In order to pull off the upset, the Bulldogs will have to play a perfect game and Georgia to make plenty of mistakes.

However, Mississippi State won’t get any help from Mother Nature with nearly-perfect weather conditions next Saturday in Athens, Georgia. That means there won’t be any wet weather to cause dropped passes and fumbled balls. There won’t be much wind to impact the passing or kicking game.

No, if Mississippi State is to knock off another Top 10 SEC team, they’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Athens, Georgia is near-ideal weather with a high of 79 degrees and a low of 50 degrees. There’s only a nine percent chance of precipitation and wind gusts reaching just four miles per hour.

