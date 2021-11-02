New Dudes: Bulldogs Baseball Adds Four New Recruits

Over the past three days, head coach Chris Lemonis has announced the commitment of four outstanding baseball players from high schools and junior colleges across the south.

Since Saturday, Mississippi State baseball head coach Chris Lemonis has announced the commitment of four baseball stars to the program.

After the team's celebration during the homecoming football game, Lemonis took to Twitter to announce the commitment of two players.

The first "New Dudes" to commit this weekend were Jacob and Jojo Parker, a set of talented freshmen twins from Purvis High School in Purvis, Mississippi.

Jacob splits time between outfield, third base and pitcher. He is a left-handed batter and throws with his right hand at speeds up to 85 miles per hour. Jacob is ranked 47th overall in the top 100 national rankings according to Perfect Game.

Jojo sees playing time at four different positions: shortstop, third base, second base, and pitcher. According to Perfect Game, he is a top 1 position rank in the state of Mississippi. Like his brother, Jojo uses his right arm to throw and bats with his left hand.

This morning, Lemonis announced that the team had picked up a third commit. Braden Booth, a sophomore from Bob Jones High School in Madison, Alabama, verbally committed to the team this morning. He serves primarily as a right-handed pitcher whose fastball reaches speeds of up to 87 miles per hour. Perfect Game ranks him at No. 54 in the top 100 in the nation.

Before the day was over, right-handed pitcher Nathan Williams announced his commitment to the Diamond Dawgs. Williams spent last season playing for Florence-Darlington Technical College, a junior college in Florence, South Carolina, with an impressive baseball program. In his 2021 season at FDTC, Williams had eight wins and only three losses in 13 appearances. He struck out 80 batters while only walking 20 and had an ERA of 3.46.

After losing star pitchers Will Bednar and Christian Macleod, the MSU bullpen seems to be reloading with a lot of talented pitchers who will be appearing on the mound in maroon and white in the coming years.