Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Among Highest Graded Players at Position by PFF

The talented MSU defender is making a name for himself across the nation.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has had an outstanding season, and the hard work has not gone unnoticed.

Pro Football Focus released its ranking of the 10 highest-graded cornerbacks in the Power 5 this week, and Forbes is among those listed. The junior received a grade of 83.3 -- good enough for seventh-best in the standings and first overall in the SEC. The only other conference defender on the list is Brian Branch of Alabama, who grades out at 81.4.

Forbes has had a record-breaking season thus far. The rising star out of Grenada High School has totaled five interceptions, 24 tackles and six pass breakups through eight games. Two interceptions have been returned for touchdowns, giving Forbes a program-best five pick-sixes during his career. He is one of only five players in SEC history to notch at least five interceptions returned for touchdowns and is currently tied for the FBS active career leader in pick-sixes.

Forbes was recognized as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Texas A&M earlier this year. In that game, he had two interceptions, one defensive touchdown scored, one blocked field goal and one tackle. The field goal was returned for a touchdown by teammate Decamerion Richardson. Shortly after earning those honors, Forbes was named to three separate midseason All-America teams by The Associated Press, CBS Sports and The Athletic.

There are still four regular season games and a potential bowl appearance remaining for Forbes to continue making his mark in the SEC. The Bulldogs will host Auburn, Georgia and East Tennessee State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville before traveling to Oxford on Thanksgiving Night for the Egg Bowl. Forbes can choose to enter the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of this season, but he also has the option to return to Mississippi State for at least one more year. 

