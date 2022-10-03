Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week in the league's latest weekly awards.

The junior had an outstanding performance in the Bulldogs' 42-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. Forbes pulled down two interceptions, one of which was returned for a 33-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The fourth pick-six of his career set a new Mississippi State record, and he is now tied for the FBS active leader in career interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Forbes made another huge defensive play to help swing momentum in the Bulldogs' favor. He blocked a crucial field goal attempt by the Aggies in the middle of the third quarter, and teammate Decamerion Richardson was able to scoop up the loose ball and return it for a touchdown. That score helped the Bulldogs establish an 18-point lead over Texas A&M rather than having just an eight-point advantage. Additionally, Forbes recorded one tackle and one pass breakup on the afternoon.

This is the first time that Forbes has received an SEC Weekly Award in his collegiate career. He was named to the 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team, the Freshman All-SEC Team, the AP All-Bowl Team and the Phil Steele All-SEC Second Team in 2020.

Forbes will look to continue his success in MSU's upcoming game against Arkansas. Kickoff for that matchup is set for 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium.