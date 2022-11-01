Skip to main content

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Defensive Award

Forbes is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which will be presented later this year.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday morning.

The award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football. Forbes has certainly proven himself so far this season, making a name for himself in the SEC and being a major contributing factor in the Bulldogs' success. 

The junior out of Grenada, Mississippi, is in his third year as a starter for MSU. So far this season, Forbes has recorded 24 total tackles, six pass breakups and five interceptions. Two of those interceptions have been returned for touchdowns, which gives him a program-best five pick-sixes during his time in Maroon and White. Forbes is also tied for the active career leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns in the entire FBS.

Forbes has received weekly awards twice this season. He was named both the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his impressive showing against Texas A&M. The defensive back hauled in two interceptions -- including one that was returned for a touchdown -- and had a blocked field goal that resulted in a score by teammate Decamerion Richardson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

19 other college football student-athletes have been nominated for the award. Forbes is one of five total SEC players still in the running: Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Drew Sanders of Arkansas and Georgia Bulldog Christopher Smith. 

The Chuck Bednarik Award will be presented on the ESPN Home Depot College Awards Show later this year. 

USATSI_19280291
Football

Around the SEC: Three Potential Replacements for Former Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17517074
Football

From State to Sundays: Dak Prescott Shows Steady Improvement in Second Game Back from Injury

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
Football

Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Kickoff Time, TV Information Officially Announced

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19322277
Football

Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin Fired Ahead of Matchup Against Mississippi State

By Colin James
USATSI_16749370
Football

SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 10

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17953953
Football

AD John Cohen Reportedly Informs Mississippi State Officials of His Resignation

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_16358040
Other

Mississippi State Soccer Notches Historic SEC Tournament Victory over Texas A&M

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19242812
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands As Week 9 Concludes

By Elizabeth Keen