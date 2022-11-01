Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Defensive Award

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday morning.

The award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football. Forbes has certainly proven himself so far this season, making a name for himself in the SEC and being a major contributing factor in the Bulldogs' success.

The junior out of Grenada, Mississippi, is in his third year as a starter for MSU. So far this season, Forbes has recorded 24 total tackles, six pass breakups and five interceptions. Two of those interceptions have been returned for touchdowns, which gives him a program-best five pick-sixes during his time in Maroon and White. Forbes is also tied for the active career leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns in the entire FBS.

Forbes has received weekly awards twice this season. He was named both the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his impressive showing against Texas A&M. The defensive back hauled in two interceptions -- including one that was returned for a touchdown -- and had a blocked field goal that resulted in a score by teammate Decamerion Richardson.

19 other college football student-athletes have been nominated for the award. Forbes is one of five total SEC players still in the running: Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Drew Sanders of Arkansas and Georgia Bulldog Christopher Smith.

The Chuck Bednarik Award will be presented on the ESPN Home Depot College Awards Show later this year.