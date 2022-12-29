Skip to main content

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Will Play in Upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl

Forbes will play in his final game as a Bulldog next week.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes still has unfinished business with the Bulldogs.

The defensive back shared that he will be playing in his team's upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Forbes declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month, and in an age where many eventual professional stars choose to sit out postseason bowl games, he serves as an exception. 

Forbes had a record-setting year, becoming the FBS leader in career pick-sixes with six over three years. The junior out of Grenada High School returned three of his six interceptions for touchdowns this season while also recording 39 total tackles, 15 passes defended, one tackle-for-loss and a blocked field goal.

Forbes' hard work and explosive plays on defense did not go unnoticed. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week after an impressive outing against Texas A&M. He ended the season as an AP Second-Team All-American and received first-team All-SEC honors from conference coaches and multiple other outlets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The ReliaQuest Bowl will begin on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. CT. After the season officially comes to a close, Forbes will begin preparing for the NFL Draft, which begins on April 27.

USATSI_19026625
Football

Arkansas and Ole Miss Become Latest SEC Teams to Honor Former Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18717206
Football

Three Things to Know About Mississippi State Quarterback Signee Chris Parson

By Parker Acosta
USATSI_19158620
Football

Mississippi State Football Takes Southwest Flight to Tampa Despite Airline's Unprecedented Issues

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13724923
Basketball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Hosts Alabama

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19497562
Football

Archie Manning Speaks Out on Mike Leach's College Football Hall of Fame Status

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17661975
Football

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman LaQuinston Sharp Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Falls to No. 21 in AP Poll

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19615097
Football

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett was recently asked about the the team moving forward in the transfer portal.

By Crissy Froyd