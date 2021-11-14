Taking Flight: Will Rogers Playing His Best Football, Propelling Potent Air Raid Offense to New Heights

As Will Rogers goes, so does the Mississippi State Air Raid offense -- and, my, how the Bulldogs have turned on the jets as of late.

The Bulldogs have been largely up and down this season as their 6-4 record would reflect, fighting through their youth and making steady strides in an effort to maintain a high level of consistency.

But the past three games have shown some of the best football we've seen from the Bulldogs offensively all year long and perhaps the strongest driving force behind that is the way the signal-caller has delivered.

Rogers did have some first-half struggles this Saturday -- as did the rest of the team -- but when he settled down and got into a rhythm, the rest of the team followed and the Bulldogs overcame a 25-point deficit, scoring 40 unanswered points to go on to defeat Auburn, 43-34 in a game in which the Bulldogs once trailed 28-3.

The quarterback finished the game 44-of-55 passing (80%) for 415 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions, making him the first Southeastern Conference quarterback with 400 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and 80% passes completed (minimum of 40 attempts) and zero interceptions in a single game since at least 2000. The six passing touchdowns Rogers threw in this game set a new single-game school record as well.

The win over Auburn also marks Rogers' eighth consecutive game in which he's thrown for at least 300 passing yards -- the longest active streak in the country.

Looking particularly at the last three games, it's easy to see just how hot Rogers is. He's completed 81.7% of his passes for 1,176 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. In one of those games, the 31-17 win over formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky, Rogers broke the SEC single-game completion percentage (minimum of 30 attempts) when he completed over 92% of his passes for 344 yards and one touchdown.

Outside of the numbers, it's clear Rogers has the respect and support of his teammates, who fully recognize just how much of a role he plays in team wins.

“Will’s a dog,” Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson said. “We believe in him, and everything runs through him — the passing, the runs, everything. We go as far as Will takes us... Just to have a guy out there, just a leader — a guy who really believes in me and the rest of the guys out there — it gives all of us confidence, and we believe that we can do whatever comes to us."

With Rogers in his second season -- his first as a full starter since taking over for graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello last year -- there are times when he's faced heavy scrutiny and times where it's seemed to slip the minds of several that he's merely a sophomore who we sometimes talk about like he's a veteran.

And in several aspects, he's hanging with the best of them as it is -- Rogers currently leads the SEC in passing yards and is second in the FBS in the same category with 3,722 yards through the air in 2021.

Looking at the film, there is still some tweaking to be done and some growing to do, but there's no doubt Rogers has what it takes to be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC -- a player who can propel a potent passing attack and is practically unstoppable when he's at his best.

Mike Leach's offense is taking off in Starkville, with just one loss this year by more than three points, and Rogers is only going to become a better pilot as time goes on.