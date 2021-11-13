Mississippi State Records Largest Comeback In School History: Quarter-By-Quarter Summary

Mississippi State had a record-breaking day to defeat the No. 17 Auburn Tigers by a score of 43 to 34 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

After falling behind 28-3 early, the Bulldogs rallied back with 40 unanswered points spanning from late in the second quarter to the end of the game. This was the largest comeback in program history. MSU is now 6-4 on the season and is bowl-eligible for the 12th straight year.

Here is a quarter-by-quarter game summary of State's historic game.

First quarter: Mississippi State 3, Auburn 14

Auburn started off hot and ready to play. On the opening play of the game, quarterback Bo Nix threw a 48-yard pass down the middle to Shedrick Jackson. The Tigers took that momentum and scored only four plays later on Tank Bigsby's five-yard rush. The Bulldogs fell behind 7-0 early, but they were able to halfway respond on their own drive. MSU marched down the field-- converting a fourth down in the process-- and ended the drive with a 34-yard field goal by starting kicker Nolan McCord to cut Auburn's lead to four. On Auburn's next drive, the Mississippi State defense gave up another big play. A 57-yard rush by Ja'Varrius Johnson resulted in another Tigers touchdown with 4:25 left in the first quarter. As the quarter ended, Auburn had gotten the ball back and were deep in Mississippi State territory. Quarterback Will Rogers was 10-of-18 for 58 yards in the opening frame.

Second quarter: Mississippi State 10, Auburn 28

With 11:59 left in the half, the Tigers continued to inflict damage on the Bulldogs. A four-yard pass from Nix to sophomore tight end Luke Deal--followed by an extra point by Anders Carlson-- gave the Tigers an 18 point advantage quickly. The Bulldogs were unsuccessful on offense and gave the ball back to the Tigers less than two minutes later. Yet again, the Bulldogs defense could do absolutely nothing to stop the Tigers. They marched down the field easily. The drive was capped off by a one-handed, 15-yard touchdown reception by Kobe Hudson. However, the 25-point deficit lit a fire under the Bulldogs. Rogers was 6-of-6 on the following drive and even converted a fourth down along the way. The drive was topped off by a four-yard pass from Rogers to Makai Polk to give State its first touchdown of the day. McCord's extra point cut the Auburn lead to 18 with 1:55 left in the half. Auburn ended the quarter with a missed 55-yard field goal, and Mississippi State took all of the momentum into the locker room.

Third quarter: Mississippi State 23, Auburn 28

MSU wasted no time coming out of the locker room. After receiving the kickoff, the Dawgs marched down the field on eight plays and never faced third down. The drive ended with a three-yard pass from Rogers to Jamire Calvin. Despite a holding penalty on the extra point attempt, McCord was able to nail a longer-than-usual kick to cut the lead to 11. The defense came up huge on Auburn's first drive of the quarter, and the offense got the ball back quickly. Starting at their own 2 yard-line, Mississippi State used 10 plays to march 98 yards down the field and score. Rogers had two big plays for the team: a 31-yard pass to Malik Heath and another toss to Dillon Johnson for 20 yards. Another touchdown pass by Rogers-- this one a three-yarder to Johnson-- made a once-blowout game close. Although the two-point conversion failed, the Dawgs had all the momentum. On Auburn's next drive, Cameron Jones blocked a 35-yard field goal. State took over and began marching down the field again before time expired.

Fourth quarter: Mississippi State 29, Auburn 28

Mississippi State took its first lead of the game with 13:28 left in the game. Rogers threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night to Polk for six yards. The team was not able to get the two-point conversion, but they took a 29-28 lead after being down by as many as 25 points. The MSU defense forced a huge stop and took over on offense on their own 46 yard-line. In only five plays, State marched down the field. Rogers added his career-high fifth passing touchdown of the day on another 3-yard pass to Calvin. The Bulldogs found themselves with a 36-28 advantage after McCord's extra point with less than 10 minutes in the game. The Tigers attempted a fake punt that failed miserably on their next drive. Once again, the Air Raid offense shredded Auburn's defense. Rogers threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath, his sixth of the afternoon. The game looked over, but the Tigers weren't done. They marched down the field and into the end zone for a quick score with 3:37 on the clock. However, Nix threw an interception on the two-point conversion, and they failed to recover the onside kick. The Bulldogs were not able to drain much of the clock as Auburn used all of their timeouts quickly, and a missed field goal by McCord made things tricky for the good guys. In the end, the defense made a huge play at the right time. A sack on Auburn quarterback TJ Finley resulted in a fumble recovered by Tyrus Wheat inside the Auburn 15-yard line. The Bulldogs headed into the locker room with the greatest comeback in school history.