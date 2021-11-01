Watch: Mike Leach, Bulldogs Players Talk Mississippi State's 31-17 Win Over Kentucky

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Watch: Mike Leach, Players Talk 31-17 Win Over Kentucky

    Mississippi State recorded a key victory over No. 12-ranked Kentucky on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.
    Author:

    Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is no stranger to taking down ranked opponents and he did it yet again as the Bulldogs downed the No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 31-17 in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night.

    The Bulldogs played complementary football on Saturday evening, with quarterback Will Rogers completing 36-of-39 passing attempts for 344 yards with one touchdown (and SEC single-game completion percentage for 30+ attempts).

    Even with cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. ejected early in the first quarter for targeting, the Bulldogs defense found little issue wreaking havoc upon Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, coming up with three interceptions off of the Wildcats signal-caller.

    It was a statement win for MSU, right up there with its 26-22 win over the Texas A&M Aggies earlier this season, and the Bulldogs will look to build upon it as they travel to Fayetteville to face an Arkansas Razorbacks team that just snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

    Watch below to hear everything Leach and his players had to say about the Bulldogs' latest victory and how things came together for them to make it happen:

