Mike Leach Talks Mississippi State's 31-28 Loss to Arkansas

    • November 7, 2021
    What Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Said After 31-28 Loss to Arkansas

    The Bulldogs fell 31-28 to the Razorbacks on Saturday in Fayetteville.
    Mississippi State football didn't get the outcome it wanted on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, falling 31-28 after sputtering through the majority of the first half and getting back on track in the second half.

    This game came down to the wire in a way you quickly got the sense that it would, with a missed field goal attempt by kicker Nolan McCord at the end of the game ultimately preventing the Bulldogs from getting a chance to fight another day in overtime.

    Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was far from pleased in regards to the special teams performance -- Brandon Ruiz missed two tries and McCord missed one -- meaning that Mississippi State left some nine total points out there on the field in a close loss.

    "There’s an open tryout on our campus for kickers,": Leach said. "Anybody who wants to walk on and kick at Mississippi State, we’ll hold a tryout any time you can get over there, provided you're cleared by the NCAA."

    The Bulldogs' loss came down to a number of factors outside of that one play, and the defensive effort on Arkansas' final drive, which resulted in a touchdown, left much to be desired.

    "We just didn’t stop them," Leach said. "I thought their offensive line did a good job blocking us. I thought we needed to affect the quarterback more and then when we did, we didn’t finish the deal. We’ve got to penetrate and create havoc back there. The other thing, we took our eyes off some guys. 

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say after the game:

