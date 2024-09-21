Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs. Florida Game Day Availability: Key Defensive Players Out

Senior safety Corey Ellington to make 2024 debut Saturday morning against Florida

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Corey Ellington (10) celebrates after a stop against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi State won 7-3.
Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Corey Ellington (10) celebrates after a stop against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi State won 7-3. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It’s been a long week for both Mississippi State and Florida, but today what matters most is what happens on the field.

Mississippi State and Florida released their game day Student-Athlete Availability Reports ahead of Saturday morning’s kickoff and neither had any changes from their Friday report.

Below are the full reports for Mississippi State and Florida. Seven of the eight Bulldogs listed on the report are defensive players. One defender who isn’t on the report and will be making his 2024 debut is senior safety Corey Ellington, who had nearly 100 tackles last season.

Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Mississippi State

Player, Position: Status

Treaveon Wright, CB: Out

Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out

Tyler Wooddard, S: Out (1st half)

DeAgo Brumfield, CB: Out

Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Out

Chris Keys Jr., S: Out

Marlon Hauck, K: Out

Xavier Gayten, RB: Out

Florida

Player, Position: Status

Ja’Quavion Fraziars, WR: Out

Ja’Keem Jackson, DB: Out

Eugene Wilson III, WR: Out

Aaron Gates, DB: Out

Asa Turner, DB: Out

Kahleil Jackson, WR: Out

Roderick Kearney, OL: Out

Michai Boireau, DL: Out

Jamari Lyons, DL: Out

Joey Slackman, DL: Out

Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

