Mississippi State vs. Florida Game Day Availability: Key Defensive Players Out
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It’s been a long week for both Mississippi State and Florida, but today what matters most is what happens on the field.
Mississippi State and Florida released their game day Student-Athlete Availability Reports ahead of Saturday morning’s kickoff and neither had any changes from their Friday report.
Below are the full reports for Mississippi State and Florida. Seven of the eight Bulldogs listed on the report are defensive players. One defender who isn’t on the report and will be making his 2024 debut is senior safety Corey Ellington, who had nearly 100 tackles last season.
Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Mississippi State
Player, Position: Status
Treaveon Wright, CB: Out
Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out
Tyler Wooddard, S: Out (1st half)
DeAgo Brumfield, CB: Out
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Out
Chris Keys Jr., S: Out
Marlon Hauck, K: Out
Xavier Gayten, RB: Out
Florida
Player, Position: Status
Ja’Quavion Fraziars, WR: Out
Ja’Keem Jackson, DB: Out
Eugene Wilson III, WR: Out
Aaron Gates, DB: Out
Asa Turner, DB: Out
Kahleil Jackson, WR: Out
Roderick Kearney, OL: Out
Michai Boireau, DL: Out
Jamari Lyons, DL: Out
Joey Slackman, DL: Out
