Where Mississippi State Finished in the Final AP Poll
Mississippi State football had somewhat of an up-and-down season in 2022, ending it off on a high note with the first Egg Bowl win of the Mike Leach era with a 24-22 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Bulldogs showed an admirable ability power through adversity during the postseason with the unexpected death of Leach, paying a perfect tribute to the late head coach with a 19-10 win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
In the final release of the AP Poll and the dawning of the Zach Arnett era, Mississippi State finished out ranked at No. 20 overall.
Here's a look at how the Bulldogs stack up and where the rest of college football stands:
1. Georgia
2. TCU
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tulane
10. Utah
11. Florida State
12. USC
13. Clemson
14. Kansas State
15. Oregon
16. LSU
17. Oregon State
18. Notre Dame
19. Troy
20. Mississippi State
21. UCLA
22. Pittsburgh
23. South Carolina
24. Fresno State
25. Texas