Where Mississippi State Finished in the Final AP Poll

Mississippi State finished out in the rankings when. all was said and done after the postseason.

Mississippi State football had somewhat of an up-and-down season in 2022, ending it off on a high note with the first Egg Bowl win of the Mike Leach era with a 24-22 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs showed an admirable ability power through adversity during the postseason with the unexpected death of Leach, paying a perfect tribute to the late head coach with a 19-10 win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

In the final release of the AP Poll and the dawning of the Zach Arnett era, Mississippi State finished out ranked at No. 20 overall.

Here's a look at how the Bulldogs stack up and where the rest of college football stands:

1. Georgia

2. TCU

3. Michigan 

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama 

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tulane

10. Utah

11. Florida State

12. USC

13. Clemson

14. Kansas State

15. Oregon

16. LSU

17. Oregon State

18. Notre Dame

19. Troy

20. Mississippi State

21. UCLA

22. Pittsburgh

23. South Carolina

24. Fresno State

25. Texas

