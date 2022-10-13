No. 16 Mississippi State will look to get its third consecutive win in conference play as it faces the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats on the road this Saturday.

The last time these two teams met, the Bulldogs pulled off one of the most incredible upsets of the season, downing the Wildcats, 31-17 on Halloween night in Starkville.

The team hopes for a similar outcome in a year in which Kentucky doesn't look quite as dominant as it was expected to ahead of the season, reeling off of two-straight losses to SEC opponents.

The Wildcats fell 24-14 to South Carolina last week, recording a 22-19 loss to Ole Miss the Saturday before that. Still, MSU knows this won't be a team that goes down easily, despite being favored to come out on the right side of the contest.

MSU assistant coaches met with the media on Wednesday to discuss what they see in the weekend's opponent as well as the progress the Bulldogs have made in their own right: