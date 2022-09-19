Mississippi State's Austin Williams Nominated for 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams was on the list when Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Monday morning.

Williams is one of 114 student-athletes recognized for the way he makes an impact on the field and in the classroom. This is far from the first time Williams has been recognized for his work on and off the field.

Williams carried a 4.0 GPA throughout his undergraduate program, earning a degree in finance in three years. He's also been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll five times (2017-21).

“While these players are tremendous athletes on the field, they are even better people off of it. They realize that giving back is one of the most important things you can do in your life, and I am inspired by how they have used their opportunities to make life better for those around them,” 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member Tim Tebow said in the release.

“The impact they make will go well beyond their football careers. These men represent the true heart of our sport.”

