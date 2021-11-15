Week 12 Bowl Projections: Where Each SEC Team is Expected to Go Bowling

Brett McMurphy with The Action Network released his week 12 college football bowl projections on Monday morning.

10 SEC teams are projected to make it to the postseason, and many have already punched their ticket to a guaranteed bowl appearance. Two of those teams are expected to be in the college football playoff and face off in an all-SEC national championship.

Here are where the eligible or nearly-eligible SEC teams are expected to end up with two weeks left in the regular season.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions and have had six playoff appearances since 2014. They are projected to be in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, against No. 2 Ohio State. Although the game is expected to be close, Alabama is favored by -1.5 and will likely make a national championship appearance for the second consecutive season. They are expected to face Georgia in an all-SEC championship game. The teams faced off in the 2018 national championship, with Alabama claiming the 26-23 victory in overtime. However, things look very different this season-- the Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this year's potential matchup.

Arkansas

For the first time since the 2016 Belk Bowl, Arkansas will be making a postseason appearance. The team is expected to appear in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Razorbacks' projected opponents are the North Carolina Tar Heels. Although the Heels were ranked No. 10 in the AP top 25 at the beginning of the season, they have fallen apart since then. The matchup will likely be very close, and Arkansas is currently favored by only -0.5.

Auburn

The Tigers have had a very up-and-down season, and are projected to play in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 against a lackluster Clemson team. However, things are likely going to change. On Sunday night, news broke that Auburn's quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle over the weekend against Mississippi State. If the Tigers drop their final two games against South Carolina and Alabama, they might easily find themselves in a more insignificant bowl game.

Florida

Whether or not Florida makes it into the postseason is still up in the air. Although they are projected to face off against Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, they have to win one more game before they are bowl eligible. This season has been a disappointment for the Gators, to say the least. They have struggled to a 5-5 record and seen the departure of multiple assistant coaches from the program. With two games left to play against Missouri and Florida State, there is no guarantee that Florida can win the last game needed to make it to the postseason.

Georgia

Georgia has had one of the best seasons in program history. They sit at 10-0 on the season and have already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship after winning the SEC East. The Bulldogs are projected to stay at the No. 1 spot for the rest of the season and win the national championship. They will likely face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, in which they are favored by a whopping -18.5 points. In a rematch of the 2018 National Championship, the Bulldogs will likely face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide for the coveted trophy and title. The odds are in Georgia's favor this time-- they are the five-point favorites to win it all.

Kentucky

The Wildcats rose to No. 12 in the AP Top 25, but have since fallen significantly. They are projected to play in the Outback Bowl against Penn State as the underdogs. This is the closest the Wildcats have gotten to a New Year's Six bowl game-- although they are technically not in one of the big six games, they are expected to play in a less significant bowl on New Year's Day.

Mississippi State

After a 43-34 comeback victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Mississippi State officially became bowl eligible for the twelfth straight season. They have been projected to appear in the Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas, for weeks. This time, the team's opponent is expected to be the Iowa State Cyclones, who lost to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Bulldogs are the two-point underdogs, but head coach Mike Leach has proven that anything is possible with his team.

Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels have had an outstanding season. Led by Heisman-contender quarterback Matt Corral, the Rebels are 8-2 on the season and are projected to appear in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is a New Year's Six bowl game. Their opponent is expected to be Oklahoma State. Surprisingly, this isn't the first time the teams have faced off in the Sugar Bowl-- they met in 2016 when the Rebels claimed an easy 48-20 victory over the Cowboys. This year, Oklahoma State is favored by 0.5 and looks to avenge their years-old loss.

Tennessee

The Volunteers are looking to stay in their home state for the postseason-- they are projected to face off against Minnesota in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee is 5-5 on the season and is not technically bowl eligible yet. However, the two remaining regular-season games for the Vols are against South Alabama and Vanderbilt. The team will likely finish the season 7-5 and are heavy favorites if they do make the Music City Bowl against Minnesota.

Texas A&M

It has been a disappointing season for the Aggies. After starting the season as national championship hopefuls, they have dropped to 7-3 on the season with virtually no chance of making the playoffs. Currently, they are projected to appear in the Citrus Bowl against Wisconsin and are the 1.5 favorites to win. Like Kentucky, their projected bowl game would occur on Jan. 1.

Teams that are not projected to make it to a bowl game at this point are LSU (4-6), Missouri (5-5), South Carolina (5-5) and Vanderbilt (2-8).