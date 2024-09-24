Mississippi State Football: How the Bulldogs Can Show Progress Against Texas
Mississippi State football will head to Austin this weekend to take on Texas, which is ranked number one. Mississippi State has had a brutal start to the season, with a 1-3 record.
Due to the tough start to the season, fans have been forced to go into rebuild mode. In Mississippi State's loss to Florida, the Bulldogs showed some signs of progression under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby.
Mississippi State Must Make More Adjustments
Last week, Lebby made some critical adjustments against Florida, and while it did not result in a win, it should give Bulldog fans hope. Mississippi State will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen, and freshman Michael Van Buren will make his first start.
Lebby and his staff must adjust for the youngster because he will be overwhelmed by a stout Texas defense, whether it be simple concepts or putting extra guys on the line to add protection.
Mississippi State Must Continue To Have A Run Game
Mississippi State had its best-rushing attack of the season last week against Florida. The offensive line paved the way for Mississippi State running backs en route to 240 yards rushing.
The running game is vital to the Lebby offense, but with Van Buren making the start, it is pivotal that Mississippi State can find some success on the ground. It will be tough against Texas, but if Mississippi State can show flashes of good blocking, it will build hope.
Mississippi State Needs to Make Fewer Mistakes
Bad plays will happen for Mississippi State, especially against a team as talented as Texas. However, mistakes like holding penalties, missed assignments, or not getting set before the snap are avoidable.
Mistakes killed Mississippi State's game against Florida, and if there had been fewer, it would have been a closer game. Mississippi State beating Texas is extremely unlikely, but constantly making avoidable mistakes will worsen the situation.
